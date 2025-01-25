Collector treks 6 km to identify problems of tribals

Anakapalli: To identify challenges faced by the tribals at ground level, Anakapalli district collector Vijaya Krishnan trekked 6-km in a couple of villages.

Accompanied by Chodavaram MLA K S N Raju, the district collector visited the tribal villages in Ravikamatham mandal and Rolugunta mandal.

As part of the mission, they went to the tribal village of Chalisingam in Ravikamatham mandal, Losingi of Rolugunta mandal, New Losingi and YB Patnam villages trekking.

The collector reached the Chilisingam village from CK Padu, trekking over three kilometers of distance.

While tribals welcomed the officials with traditional dances, Vijaya Krishnan enquired about the problems they faced and had lunch with them. After examining the road connectivity in the hamlets, the District Collector instructed the officials to start road works at the earliest. Speaking on the occasion, she mentioned that road facilities will be provided to all remote tribal villages in a phased manner.

The collector informed that necessary permissions for the construction of the road have been granted by the Forest Department. Apart from road facilities, basic infrastructure will be provided to the villages, she added.

He also assured the tribals that immediate action is being taken based on the requests from them for road and drinking water facilities.