Committed to contribute to AP’s growth journey: Reliance

Kanigiri: Reliance Industries executive director P M S Prasad and Reliance Bio Energy CEO Harindra K Tripathi said that Reliance Industries is committed to Andhra Pradesh’s spectacular growth journey. They participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the first Integrated Compressed Biogas Hub project, along with the IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh, energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and others, at the Divakarapuram village in Kanigiri Assembly constituency, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for inclusive growth and progress, Lokesh’s dedication and passion are paving the way for a bright future for the state. He said Reliance’s first cluster of integrated biogas plants in the state at Kanigiri symbolises their commitment to the land, people, and rural prosperity of Andhra Pradesh.

Prasad said that they are establishing Integrated Energy Hubs across the state comprising 500 CBGs and going to invest a minimum of Rs 65,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, which makes AP the largest CBG-producing state producing 40 lakh tonne clean green compressed biogas every year. He said that the byproduct from the bioenergy plants will produce 1 Crore ton of organic manure, which can transform 15 lakh acres of barren land into fertile farmland. He said that they share a united vision with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, to make the state sustainable and the leading state of India.

The Reliance Bio Energy CEO Harindra K Tripathi highlighted the remarkable growth of India’s bioeconomy, which has expanded 16-fold over the past decade to reach Rs 13.8 lakh crore in 2024. He said biofuels could meet approximately 7 per cent of India’s energy needs, reducing dependence on imported fuels and saving Rs 2.5 lakh crore in foreign exchange. He said that they aim to rejuvenate 5 lakh acre wasteland in the state through natural farming and produce 40 lakh MT of Compressed Biogas annually, potentially reducing the state’s diesel and petrol consumption by 8 per cent.