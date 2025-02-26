Committed to fulfilling all poll promises: Naidu

Vijayawada: The NDA government is committed to fulfilling all the promises made in the election manifesto, observed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking in the Assembly on Tuesday as part of thanksgiving on the Governor's speech, the Chief Minister stated that the NDA government will fill 16,354 teacher posts before the commencement of the next academic year, implement the Talliki Vandanam scheme in May, and distribute Rythu Bharosa in three installments.

For the first time in his 40-year political career, the Chief Minister expressed surprise over the demand of YSRCP MLAs, who boycotted the Assembly proceedings demanding Opposition status. He opined that the YSRCP demand is unjust and that it is the people who decide which party deserves Opposition status. Chandrababu Naidu affirmed that their commitment to achieving a 15% growth rate and increasing the per capita income of the people. He emphasized the priority of providing employment opportunities to the youth and focusing on promoting green energy projects. He highlighted the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla river linking project as a solution to the water problems in the Rayalaseema region. The Chief Minister criticized the previous YSRCP government for destroying the state economy and failing to advance the Polavaram project. He noted that since the NDA government came to power, it has been able to secure funds for the Polavaram project, halt the privatization of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, obtain funds for Amaravati capital development, and establish the Visakhapatnam railway zone.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending support to Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu stated that efforts are underway to make the state number one in the country by adhering to a vision document. He emphasized that achieving zero poverty in the state remains a top priority. The Chief Minister gave a presentation on the growth rate and various measures taken by the state government to increase per capita income. He stated that the previous YCP rule epitomized the destruction of the state by a single individual.