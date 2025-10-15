Communication skills key for success

Machilipatnam: Krishna University Vice-Chancellor Prof K Ramji highlighted the importance of communication skills in addition to educational qualifications, saying that while degrees help secure a job, excelling in expression and communication is key to future success. He was speaking at an awareness programme on ‘Conversation Skills – The Door to Success’ held at Krishna University Pharmacy College here on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor Ramji informed students that campus selections would be conducted soon and preparations are underway to organise large-scale awareness programmes with eminent professionals to help students prepare effectively. The programme’s chief guest and main speaker, retired IIS officer G Kondalarao, stressed that in today’s competitive world, the ability to express thoughts clearly and confidently is essential for both personal and professional growth.

He explained that strong communication skills not only boost self-confidence but also enhance job opportunities. Students were also educated about career prospects in pharmacy, the role of pharmacists in the health sector, and awareness on iodine deficiency disorders and malaria. Dr P Rambabu, Principal of the College of Pharmacy, university officials, faculty members, and students were present.