Compare Janmabhoomi panels with volunteers, Tammineni Sitaram urges people

Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said Janmabhoomi Committees under TDP rule had harassed the poor people but the situation has been changed completely with the introduction of village/ward volunteer system by the YSRCP government. He inaugurated a CC road at Latchayyapeta in Ponduru mandal laid at a cost of Rs 25 lakh and also setting foundation stones for village secretariat building to be built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh and Rythu Bharosa Kendra at Thadivalasa village in the same mandal on Saturday.



Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker appealed to the people to compare the TDP rule with the YSRCP rule in the state. He said that JB committees used to harass people in providing benefits under government schemes during TDP regime but village volunteers were now bringing them to the doorsteps of people without causing any inconvenience. He alleged that unable to digest the defeat, TDP chief N.Chandrababu Naidu was still was creating hurdles in developmental works and implementation of welfare schemes to damage the reputation of the government among people but people were wise and comparing the difference between the two governments.

He also found fault with the TDP for moving courts on every issue to prevent the development in the state and claimed that distribution of house site pattas to 30 lakh beneficiaries across the state had been halted by the cases. Sitaram alleged that corruption had taken place in executing irrigation project in the district, particularly Relligadda rivulet works during the TDP rule.

Ponduru agricultural market committee chairman and YSRCP leader Badana Suneel Kumar, YSRCP leaders, S Gandhi, P Ramana Murthy, L Kantha Rao, K Gopalam, B Ramakrishna, Ch Lakshunnaidu and others attended.