Compensation hike for land acquisition will be considered, Collector assures

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari stated the pending compensation hike under National Highway 340C package will be reviewed, while reviewing the pending claims for land acquisition compensation hike during a video conference from the Collectorate on Thursday.

Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan also participated in the meeting.

The Collector mentioned that the claims related to the acquisition of 20.26 acres in Mandlem village of Jupadubangla mandal, involving 49 affected individuals, will be reviewed under 340C package. She said the concerns raised by the officials of National Highways, land acquisition authorities, and the farmers involved would be taken into accoaunt before arriving at a decision.

She assured that reports will be sought from Tehsildars concerned regarding lost structures, damaged crops, and commercial crops, and these will be thoroughly examined.

She also stated that for public benefit, the registration and market value of the lands required for National Highway construction would be considered to determine the revised rates.

As part of this process, the claims for compensation hike concerning 49 land acquisition beneficiaries will also be meticulously reviewed. The meeting was attended by Tahsildars Alfred and Suvarna, NH officials, and affected farmers.