Compensation sought for ONGC gas pipeline leak victims

Amalapuram: Public representatives, including Malladi Krishna Rao, special representative of the Puducherry government in Delhi, Aithabattula Ananda Rao, Amalapuram MLA, and Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Kakinada MLA met Konaseema district collector Mahesh Kumar on Thursday.

They submitted a memorandum demanding compensation for the damages caused by an ONGC pipeline leak that occurred on the August 22nd, near Dariyalathippa. They also requested a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Malladi Krishna Rao stated that the pipeline leak caused a fire in the nearby mangrove forests. He added that a layer of oil formed on the sea surface near Gadimoga, Bhairavapalem, caused panic among the residents. Although ONGC officials were contacted and managed to stop the leak within an hour, the coastal area remains contaminated with oil, posing a significant threat to marine life and causing huge losses to the local fishing community.

Krishna Rao said that similar incidents have occurred in the past due to oil company operations, causing losses to the public. He recalled meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Rajahmundry MP Purandeswari last November to inform them about the hardships faced by the local people.

With ONGC and Reliance expected to lay a second pipeline in November and December, the representatives also urged the collector to ensure that those affected by these projects receive appropriate compensation. They stressed the need for oil companies to provide protection and compensation to local fishermen and the public whenever they suffer losses due to company operations.