Complete all pending works by Dec, Sunitha tells babus

Anantapur: Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha on Tuesday instructed Panchayat Raj department officials to complete all pending development works by December.

She held a detailed review meeting with Executive Engineers (EEs), Deputy Engineers (DEs), and Assistant Engineers (AEs) of the Panchayat Raj department at her camp office in Anantapur on Monday.

During the review, the MLA discussed the progress of BT roads, CC roads, Village Health Clinics, and Gram Sachivalayam (village secretariat) buildings under various funding schemes including World Bank, NABARD, NREGS, and the 15th Finance Commission.

Officials briefed that out of 22 BT road projects worth ₹11 crore, works worth ₹6 crore have been completed, while the remaining are in progress.

Similarly, CC road projects worth ₹22.80 crore have achieved 98% completion, and new works worth ₹3.19 crore have recently been sanctioned.

Sunitha directed officials to expedite unfinished works, especially the 18 pending Village Health Clinics left incomplete by the previous government.

She emphasized the need to make them operational at the earliest for public benefit.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bhava scheme, five new clinics are being built at a cost of ₹42 lakh each, while nine others are being constructed across Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts under the 15th Finance Commission.

She also reviewed the construction of three new village secretariats in Vepakunta, Konapuram, and Narasampalli at ₹32 lakh each, and road works in Amidalakunta (₹2.35 crore for 6 km) and Kamarupalli (₹80 lakh for 1.9 km).

MLA Sunitha stressed that no project should remain pending beyond December, asserting that timely completion will significantly improve rural infrastructure and healthcare access in the constituency.