Complete lockdown begins in Tirupati today amid rising coronavirus cases

Lockdown in Tirupati: With the hundreds of coronavirus cases that have been reported in Tirupati, the officials have placed Tirupati in the lockdown again, which will continue for the next two weeks till August 5. However, shops were allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 11 am while the liquor shops will also be open only until 11 am. More than 2,000 cases have been reported in Tirupati so far and 22 people have reported dead so far.

Although many parts of the city have been declared as containment zones for a few days now due to the dreadful virus cases increasing. This forced the city administration to impose a lockdown for two weeks. On the other hand, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has stopped the issuance of time slot tokens related to darshans.

Corona cases are on the rise across the Chittoor district with 5400 cases of which 1700 cases have been registered in Tirupati alone. District Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta issued orders tightening the restrictions. SP Ramesh Reddy demanded that everyone should abide by the rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, at least 54 persons lost their lives as on Monday in Andhra Pradesh due to the COVID19 pandemic, taking the toll to 696. As per the bulletin released by the medical and health department, 4074 new positive cases were reported on Monday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases in the State crossed the 50,000 marks. At present, 53,724 people have been affected by the virus in the State.