Complete Srinivasa Sethu works by Aug 5, TTD EO tells officials

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday directed officials concerned to complete all pending works of the prestigious flyover project `Srinivasa Sethu’ so as to roll out the facility to the people by August 5.

With the completion of the flyover being delayed, for one reason or other, the EO held a meeting with the municipal corporation officials and the construction firm AFCONS on Wednesday to gear up the works for its completion to avoid inconvenience to the people facing much difficulties due to diversion of traffic to facilitate the last and final phase of works of the flyover.

At the meeting held in his office at the TTD administrative building, the EO sought the Tirupati Municipal Commissioner Haritha to speed up the laying of girders on the Railway over bridge, develop medians on both sides of the road, drainage pipes, dividers, blacktopping, beautification works, painting works and removal of electric underground wires etc. simultaneously on a war-footing basis. Among others, he instructed the officials to prepare a bar chart to expedite all works including drain lines, modernisation of roads, green cover etc.

It may be noted here that the Rs 660 crore flyover works which were taken up in 2019 were originally scheduled to be completed in 2021 but for various reasons, they still remain unfinished. Tirupati Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy, JEO (Health & Education) Sada Bhargavi, TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, municipal corporation superintendent engineer Mohan, municipal engineer Chandra Sekhar, AFCONS representative Rangaswami and others were present.