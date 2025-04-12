Computer-based APPGCET to be held from June 9 to 13

Tirupati: The computer-based Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (APPGCET-2025) will be conducted from June 9 to 13.

Addressing the media here, Vice-Chancellor and APPGCET Chairman Prof Ch Appa Rao said that the exam is scheduled to be held in three sessions each day, with each session lasting 90 minutes.

The responsibility of conducting APPGCET has been entrusted to Sri Venkateswara University for the first time by the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). It is being conducted for admissions into various PG courses like MA, MCom and MSc to fill 30,354 seats in 17 universities across the State. The online application process, which began on April 2, has so far received 3,003 applications while the last date to apply without a late fee is May 5.

Applicants who miss the May 5 deadline can still apply with late fees: Rs 1,000 till May 15, Rs 2,000 till May 20, Rs 4,000 till May 24 and Rs 10,000 on May 25. The application fee for OC candidates is Rs 850 whereas BC candidates have to pay Rs 750 and for SC and ST candidates it is Rs.650.

Prof Appa Rao stated that a total of 31 subject-specific tests will be held for 153 courses for the purpose. He informed that candidates seeking admission into various postgraduate courses across State universities must appear for the computer-based qualifying test.

The examination will be conducted at 35 centres spread across 14 zones, which include 13 erstwhile districts and Hyderabad. Most of them are located at TCS iON Digital Zones. Prof Appa Rao added that depending on the number of applicants, additional centres may be set up to accommodate more candidates.

Prof P C Venkateswarlu is serving as the convenor of APPGCET-2025, while Prof K Surendra Babu is the co-convener. On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor also released ‘Valmiki Charitramu’, a new publication brought out by the university’s Oriental Research Institute (ORI).