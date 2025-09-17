Concern over ozone layer depletion

Vijayawada: Studentsof PM SHRI MK Baig Municipal Corporation High School at Azith Singh Nagar here celebrated World Ozone Day with an awareness programme highlighting the importance of protecting the ozone layer on Tuesday. The event was organised under the guidance of UPCAS Coordinator and Resource Person Dr Mainam Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hussain said, conserving the ozone layer is like preserving the Earth itself. He explained that the primary cause of ozone depletion is the excessive use of chlorocarbons and carbon-based materials.

Further, he said that the thinning of the ozone layer allows harmful solar radiation to reach the Earth, increasing the risk of cancer, reducing food production, and disturbing rainfall patterns. He urged students and citizens to take steps such as planting trees, conserving water, and using energy efficiently to protect the environment and sustain the ozone layer.

Science teachers Saida Saheb, Ravi Babu, Pavani, and Prakash, along with NCC office representatives participated in the programme.