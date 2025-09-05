Conduct NAKSHA prog transparently: Commissioner

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, has directed officials to conduct the Naksha (Resurvey) programme being implemented by the State Government in a completely transparent manner.

She stressed that this initiative is crucial for creating accurate and reliable land records for the city.

On Thursday, an orientation programme on Naksha was organised at Kachapi Auditorium for Ward Planning Secretaries, Amenity Secretaries, and Village Revenue Officers.

Addressing the staff, the Commissioner said that under survey programmes initiated by the Central Government, the Andhra Pradesh Government has identified 10 regions as pilot projects, with Tirupati city being one among them.

Since urban areas contain a large number of small land parcels, she emphasized that officials must exercise extreme caution while conducting the survey.

The Commissioner informed that 50 teams have been formed to carry out an in-depth survey of all properties in Tirupati. Each team has been tasked with thoroughly completing the assigned work within 60 days.

To ensure fairness, officials were instructed to involve local leaders during the survey. She also directed them to begin with identifying government lands first, before proceeding with private property measurements.

Stating that errors during the process could affect the preparation of online land records, she underscored the importance of careful and accurate surveying.

Once completed, both government and private property records from the city will be digitized, which, she added, would help prevent future legal complications.

She further appealed to all landowners and building owners to cooperate with the survey teams by presenting their property documents, so that their records would be safely and transparently uploaded to the system.

The programme also saw the participation of senior leaders and corporation members. AP Urban Greenery and Beautification Chairperson Sugunamma and State Yadava Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav highlighted that this survey has been introduced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with the aim of establishing transparent land records across the State.

They explained that out of 152 cities selected nationwide, only 10 were chosen in Andhra Pradesh, and termed Tirupati’s selection as a matter of good fortune. They urged officials to conduct the survey with the utmost care and sincerity.

State Nayee Brahmin Corporation Chairman Sadashivam, SC Corporation Member Kumaramma, Rajaka Corporation Member Chandra, Corporators Kumari, Anita, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, DCP Khan, Tahsildar Suresh Babu, Revenue officers Sethumadhav and Ravi, ACPs Murthy and Madhu were present.