Cong plea to remove pylon at Chittinagar tunnel centre

Vijayawada(NTR district): The ruling party leaders with the support of former Minister Velampalli Srinivas constructed a huge pylon admeasuring 5x5 ft at the busy Chittinagar tunnel centre which obstructs the traffic, said APCC vice-president Kolanukonda Sivaji, general secretary Baipudi Nageswara Rao, district Kapu Cell chairman Allam Rajesh and advocate Dasari Madhusudana Rao.

The APCC leaders said in a letter to the District Collector here on Monday that the town planning officers, without considering the traffic hiccups, had given permission for the construction of the pylon due to the pressure from the former minister.

They appealed to the Collector to take initiative to hold talks with the Municipal Commissioner and the Commissioner of Police to remove the pylon which is situated in the middle of the road obstructing the traffic. It is going to be a traffic menace if the pylon is allowed there, they added.

It may be recalled that earlier attempts to build a pylon were thwarted keeping in view the traffic menace it would cause.