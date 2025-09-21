Cong to collect one lakh signatures to oust Modi

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Congress Committee President TK Visweswara Reddy announced that Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chor-Gadde Chhod” movement is receiving an unprecedented response from the public. Speaking to media at the DCC office here on Saturday, Reddy stated the party’s goal is to collect one lakh signatures from the district. He explained that the signature campaign, initiated under the directions of the AICC and PCC, aims to garner public support against alleged irregularities by the Election Commission.

With the help of the seven assembly constituencies in the district, along with Mahila Congress, NSUI, and Youth Congress, they plan to collect one lakh signatures to involve the public in Rahul Gandhi’s movement. He unveiled pamphlets, urging Congress leaders and workers to make the signature campaign a success. PCC General Secretary Arigela Arunakumari alleged that Modi came to power through fraudulent votes and demanded Modi’s immediate resignation, accusing him of violating the constitution. She criticised the Election Commission, saying it has become indistinguishable from the BJP. Several Congress leaders, including Motha Sharada, Kakarla Haribabu, JT Rama Rao, Dr Vadayar, Builder Bobby, Y Srinivas, Rafi and others were present.