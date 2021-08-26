Congress accuses PM Narendra Modi of selling national assets to corporates

Anantapur: AP Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Pothula Nagaraju has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of selling national assets to private corporate firms to raise financial resources for running the government.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Nagaraju said that Modi's reign reflects on his utter disregard for the Constitution and its architect B R Ambedkar. He said that Modi being a staunch RSS activist had surrendered to its dictates and philosophy.

He had been following a religious agenda at a time when the nation is faced with multiple challenges including economic slowdown, inflation, rising unemployment and crisis in farm sector.

The APCC spokesman said Prime Minister Modi is selling away assets created by successive governments since Independence. If the governments of the past had not created wealth, he would have nothing to sell, he maintained.

The Congress leader pointed out that right from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to former PM Manmohan Singh had created national assets including public sector companies and created wealth and jobs for the average Indian class.

He regretted that Modi is now out to sell national assets like Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and LIC apart from airports, ship yards, mines, Railways, petroleum companies and banks etc to his corporate friends at a throw away prices. Is the Prime Minister a custodian of public assets or a salesman, Nagaraju questioned.

The BJP's Hindutva philosophy is not beneficial to an average Hindu but to keep the party in power, he said.

District Congress leaders Gajula Vasu, Masala Ravi and Sharmas Valli were also present.