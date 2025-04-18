  • Menu
Congress demands withdrawal of cases against Sonia and Rahul

Tirupati: Demanding that the Centre withdraw cases against National Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress activists led by PCC vice-president Doddareddy Rambhupal Reddy and Congress City President Gowdapera Chittibabu staged a dharna at the Collectorate on Thursday. The Congress activists holding the placards raised slogans against the BJP and condemned the attacks on the opposition party.

Speaking on the occasion, Rambhupal Reddy and Gowdapera Chittibabu alleged that the BJP government, to suppress the Congress party had foisted the false cases against the national leaders.The BJP misusing its powers resorting to foul means to stifle opposition voice. The ruling party unable to digest the Congress party leaders exposing the union government failures, its misdeeds, and misusing investigative agencies CBI, NIA and ED in the Parliament trying to intimidate the Congress leaders. Balaguravam, Lokeswar Reddy, Damodhar Reddy, Mallikarjunthe and Talari Gopi were present. at the protest.

