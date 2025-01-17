Congress opposes SC sub-categorisation

Ongole: Congress party senior leader Chinta Mohan opposed the attempts to subcategorise SCs into A, B, C, and D.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he criticised the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their silence on the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant, during the recent visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohan thrashed the recent statements by the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. He objected to the remark that India gained true independence only after the construction of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya and demanded the clarification of the Prime MinisterNarendra Modi for his stand on the comments by Bhagwat.

The leader observed the difference of economic conditions of SC, ST, and OBC communities compared with the OCs, and noted that there isn’t a single millionaire from the SC community in the Prakasam district.

He strongly opposed attempts to subdivide SC communities, referencing a Supreme Court petition seeking to categorise SCs into A, B, C, and D groups. He criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s single-member commission on this issue when other states were not bothered to react to the Supreme Court’s order.

Regarding public sector enterprises, Mohan defended Congress’ legacy of establishing over 100 public sector units that created thousands of jobs.

He raised concerns about alleged plans to sell 25,000 acres of steel plant land, valued at approximately Rs 100 crore per acre, potentially amounting to Rs 2.5 lakh crore.