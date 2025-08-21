Live
- NHAI has raised over Rs 1.42 lakh crore via asset monetisation: Gadkari
- Mobile App Gaming vs Website Play: Where Should You Play in 2025?
- Ahead of Bengal visit, PM Modi says Centre committed to development of Kolkata
- Punjab Governor lauds role of startups in shaping India's future
- We will make it an Act: G Kishan Reddy counters Oppn over Bill to sack jailed PMs, CMs
- Sridevi Women's Engineering College Conducts Orientation Day for B.Tech First Year Students (Autonomous Batch)
- Andhra Pradesh cabinet concludes, key proposals approved
- India’s GDP likely to grow 6.8-7 pc in April-June: Report
- Beginner-Friendly Exercises to Burn Fat at Home in Just 10 Minutes
- Google Leak Exposes Sensitive Grok AI Chats: From Daily Tasks to Dangerous Requests
Congress seeks Rs 30,000 compensation per acre for rain-hit farmers in Kurnool
Kodumur: The Congress Party has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately announce a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers who...
Kodumur: The Congress Party has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to immediately announce a compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers who suffered heavy crop losses due to recent unseasonal rains in Kurnool district.
On Thursday, Kodumur Congress in-charge Anantha Ratnam Madiga, along with INTUC state president S.M. Khadri, Kurnool City Congress president Sheikh Jilani Basha, and local leaders, visited rain-damaged fields at Budidapadu village in Gudur mandal. The inspection was organised under the leadership of Gudur Mandal Congress president Srinivas Yadav.
Addressing the media, Anantha Ratnam Madiga said incessant rains over the past fortnight had damaged onion, cotton, paddy, and maize crops across the district. Farmers, who had raised crops by borrowing heavily, were left distressed as their investment and harvest were washed away. He appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the district administration to ensure immediate relief by disbursing compensation.
Khadri warned that if the government failed to respond, the Congress would mobilise farmers across the state for protest demonstrations. Supporting the demand, Sheikh Jilani Basha remarked that the rains had “broken the backbone of farmers” and urged the government to extend timely support. Several affected farmers from Budidapadu also participated in the programme.