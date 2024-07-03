Consumers can pay power bills through app or website

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi appealed to consumers to pay monthly electricity bills by downloading the company’s mobile app or through its official website.

The appeal came into effect following the RBI’s directions that the service providers such as PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay have stopped accepting the electricity bills of APEPDCL. Hence, the consumers are requested to make the monthly current bill payments through APEPDCL mobile app or official website.

Customers can download the company’s mobile app ‘Eastern power’ from the Google play store or pay bills through the company’s website www.apeasternpower.com.

APEPDCL appealed to the consumers that they can use their PhonePay, ZeePay, Paytm and other UPI apps as well as debit, credit, net banking, wallets and cash cards while paying bills either through the company’s mobile app or on the company’s website.