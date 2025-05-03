Converted individuals urged not to use SC/ST Act

Chebrolu (Guntur district): Chairman of the Jesus Believers Association Council Dr Joseph P Mosiganti here on Friday said that if individuals from Scheduled Castes wish to officially convert to Christianity or Islam as per the government records, according to the 1950 Scheduled Caste Presidential Order, they lose their Scheduled Caste reservation status and are placed under the BC-C (Backward Class-C) category with Christian minority status. They are not eligible to file cases under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

He urged the converted Scheduled Caste individuals to understand this, as some unknowingly file atrocity cases, leading to wastage of time, money, and efforts of officials.

The recent High Court judgment in Pastor Chintada Anand’s case serves as an example of this. He further advised against converting to another religion due to temptations like positions or money, as it is legally a crime. Attending church does not necessitate conversion. If someone has full faith in God and wishes to convert openly, they must submit documents like a baptism certificate and self-declaration along with an application to the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).

The Revenue Department verifies the application and forwards it to the Collector’s office to update the records in the village/ward secretariat database.