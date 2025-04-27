Live
Cops get 50 laptops for better policing
Highlights
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta on Saturday handed over 50 Laptops to police officials and staff working in the Commissionerate limits. Control S Data centre, the biggest Data centre in Asia, has sponsored 50 laptops to police to improve the policing.
Vijayawada Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu is giving priority for use of modern technology in policing and encouraging the police to adopt new technology to ensure safety culture in the city.
Control S Data centre director retired DG Rajiv Kumar Trivedi, Telangana Management Council chairman Satyanarayana, DCPs KGV Sarita, Tirumaleswara Reddy and other officials and staff attended the program held at the Vijayawada police Commissionerate office.
