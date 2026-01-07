Core corporation issues brought to the fore at coordination meeting

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao stated that the pending corporation development works would be completed in a swift manner.

Speaking at the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) coordination meeting held on Tuesday under his chairmanship, the Mayor discussed on various development works and issues related to the corporation.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that with an objective of providing better administrative services at the zonal level, zonal conferences have been initiated.

As part of it, Bheemunipatnam and Madhurawada zonal conferences have already been conducted, he informed.

The Commissioner explained the administrative and developmental works of the GVMC through a powerpoint presentation.

He informed that TIDCO housing construction has been taken up in 35 layouts within the GVMC limits. Of these, houses in 15 layouts were handed over to beneficiaries a year ago. The Commissioner stated that bank loan processes for about 6,000 beneficiaries are yet to be completed. Further, Ketan Garg informed that discussions would be held constituency-wise with MLAs to allot remaining houses to eligible beneficiaries.

The Commissioner stated that 25 Anna Canteens are being operated in the city and as per government directions, advisory committees will be formed for each canteen with the local corporator as president along with six local members. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the District Collector for approval, he said.

MLAs brought the local issues to the notice of the Commissioner. Several MLAs suggested undertaking road widening works from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalli to ease traffic congestion. Speaking on the occasion, north constituency MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao submitted memorandum to the Commissioner highlighting various constituency-related issues.

GVMC Additional Commissioners Satyaveni, DV Ramanam Murthy and SS Varma, Chief Town Planning Officer A Prabhakar; Chief Engineer Satyanarayana Raju and officials were present.