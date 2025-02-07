Live
Coromandel presents tractor to farmers
Rajamahendravaram: Coromandel International Ltd, an agro-chemical and fertiliser company celebrated the success of its Gromor Rythu Sambaralu event in Chelluru village of Rayavaram mandal by awarding a tractor and two motorcycles to winning farmers.
The event aimed at recognising and supporting the farming community, featured a lucky draw to select winners from across East Godavari. The prizes were presented in a grand ceremony attended by Coromandel’s key officials, including KSR Chakravarthy, Regional Business Head, Keerthi Krishna, Zonal Manager, Madhavan, Business Manager (SSP), and Sandeep, Business Manager (Organics), along with 160 participating farmers and agricultural experts.
The event also served as a knowledge-sharing platform, discussing modern farming techniques, crop management, and technology’s role in boosting productivity.
Speaking on the occasion, Chakravarthy emphasized Coromandel’s commitment to empowering farmers. The winners expressed gratitude for the recognition.