Coronavirus: Sample testing capacity to be increased from 1,500 to 4,000 in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu said they are taking measures for conducting 4,000 Covid-19 tests per day in the district shortly. He visited Inamadugu Grama Sachivalayam on Saturday and interacted with the staff members. He said now the officials are conducting tests from 1,000-1,500 per day and the number would be increased proportionately depending on the increasing number of cases.



The Collector further said that they are preparing 5,000 beds for accommodating Covid-19 patients and he said the coming 45 days are very crucial for taking measures to contain the spread of the virus. People have to follow hygiene, take nutritious food for improving immunity and follow personal care while moving outside, he suggested.

Chakradhara Babu said village volunteers have to play a crucial role in containing the spread of the coronavirus;. They have to monitor 50-house-jurisdiction continuously taking due precautions.

Collector also said identifying the infected person timely is the crucial stage for preventing further spread of the virus. Volunteers should see that people suffering from diseases related to Covid-19 are to be shifted to the nearby testing centres for collecting samples for timely identification and treatment.

Collector visited house sites proposed for distribution in Inamadugu village and suggested modifications in the layout. Project Director of DWMA Jyothi Basu, Panchayat Raj SE Veeraswamy and other officials were present