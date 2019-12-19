Corporate companies signs the deal with govt to support Nadu-Nedu program

Five corporate houses will support the program Nadu-Nedu which will be held to develop the public schools in AP. Hetero, Vasudha Pharma, Adishila Foundation, Laurus Labs and Rain Carbus have come forward to help the government schools in concern to infrastructure.

These institutions would develop 2,566 government schools identified by the school education department. The agreement was signed in the presence of CM YS Jagan. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that government schools are in the worst state.

Government schools are being developed today. More than 45 thousand public schools are being developed with 12 thousand crores. It is clear that we are providing 9 types of facilities including English Lab. "Steps will be taken to ensure that every school stays in place," said CM Jagan.

The AP government's ambitious Amma Odi scheme will be launched from next month through which, the AP government will begin the process of depositing cash directly into the accounts of the mothers of children who sent them to school.