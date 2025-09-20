Council adjourned to Monday amid YSRCP protests

Guntur: Legislative Council session on Friday was adjourned to Monday, following the protests by the YSRCP members demanding the government to immediately withdraw the move to privatise 10 government medical colleges.

Holding placards, YSRCP MLCs rushed to the chairman Koyye Moshen Raju’s podium and raised slogans against the coalition government and continuously interrupted proceedings of the House.

Moshenu Raju requested the YSRCP members to cooperate to continue proceedings of the House. He said he will allow short discussion but they continued with their protest.

Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said he will make a statement, if the YSRCP MLCs cooperate. He requested Moshenu Raju to give a ruling to stop protests of YSRCP MLCs.

Leader of Opposition in the Council Botcha Satyanarayana requested the chairman to allow short discussion on Monday.

Moshenu Raju adjourned the meeting to Monday.