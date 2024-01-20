Countdown began for Jagan govt, declares Naidu

Venkatagiri(Tirupati district): The political atmosphere in the state is fast changing and the countdown has begun for this government, said the TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Friday.

Addressing 'Raa-Kadaliraa' public meeting here on Friday, Naidu said that the credibility of he Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a big farce, the and the time of this Tughlaq, who has run the state in reverse gear, is over.

Except Venkatagiri becoming part of Tirupati district from Nellore district, nothing has changed for people of the constituency as there is no development in the area in the past five years, he remarked. Maintaining that the 'Raa-Kadaliraa' programme has been taken up to end the destructive rule, Naidu said that while Sisupala had committed 100 mistakes, this Tughlaq had committed 1,000 blunders.

“We all have witnessed what has happened to the former minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, as he has pointed out the faults in the YSRCP rule. He did not ask for any post but only wanted certain measures for the welfare of the people. Jagan is such an egoist that he did not care even for such senior leaders,” Chandrababu said.

The people are in a position to no longer tolerate this Tughlaq rule and the countdown has begun for him as only 82 days more are left for this government, the former CM noted.

Chandrababu, in a sarcastic tone, said that the employees are now not asking for pay revision but only payment of their salaries on 1st of every month. They now feel insecure that if they demand revision, they may even be sent to jail, he added.

He said illegal transportation red sanders was completely curbed during his rule, he alleged that now the situation is entirely different as the red sanders smugglers, sand, land, liquor, ganja mafias are being promoted by Jagan Mohan Reddy in the form of his party MLAs and ministers.

Stating that the TDP government had transformed Tirupati into an electronic hub and where noted companies like Hero Motors and Apollo Tyres set up their units in Sri City providing employment to the local youth, Chandrababu regretted that all these companies have now downed their shutters. “While we have promoted Tirupati as a temple city, Jagan has promoted it as a ganja centre and encouraged bogus votes,” he said.

Chandrababu made it clear that those bureaucrats who resort to enrolling bogus votes will certainly face the music. Over 1.15 lakh bogus votes have been enrolled in the Chandragiri Assembly constituency alone, he alleged and stated that the local officials are queuing up before the house of the senior leader Panabaka Lakshmi to urge her to withdraw the court case.

There is no question of taking back the case and the TDP will see the person responsible are brought before the court, he said.