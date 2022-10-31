Counterng Pawan: YSRCP Kapu netas' meet today

Kakinada: Internal squabbles in Kapu community are reaching their peak, leaving the ordinary members of the community in utter confusion. YSRCP Kapu MPs, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other party leaders are holding a meeting at a hotel in Rajamahendravarm on Monday to evolve a political strategy to counter the tirade and attacks of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan against them.

The main agenda of the meeting is to take stock of the 'humiliating' comments made by Pawan Kalyan that these elected representatives are doing slavery to the YSRCP leadership, pledging the community interests, which he made during a recent meeting.

The meeting will try to find ways and means to counter TDP and JSP criticism against the ruling party. The YSRCP leaders have planned to evolve a programme as a counter attack on Jana Sena and TDP, in the meeting.

In fact, the recent attacks of JSP chief and powerstar K Pawan Kalyan directly and indirectly led the Kapus to rethink regarding their continuation in YSRCP. Kapus played a vital role in Andhra politics and their support will be one of the strong points in forming the government.

The Kapu community plays a major role in the politics of Godavari region and held highest positions in politics in the past as well as present. After entering politics, Pawan Kalyan started targeting his community people, who are in the YSRCP and this created problems for them.

Already election mood is going among the political parties in the State and gearing up to face elections any time. Kapus, a major section of the electorate, are vertically divided into two groups, one supporting YSRCP and another supporting JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who belongs to their community. Both are crossing swords.

Kapu community, which sees Megastar Chiranjeevi's family as its proud icon in the powerful film and political spheres, is going through an unprecedented confusion. Association with different political parties and ideologies is not new to the community but, the attacks against one another crossed political lines and became personal. YSRCP elected representatives have been commenting on the personal and married life of Pawan Kalyan. Responding to this, Pawan made aggressive comments against Kapu lawmakers in YSRCP.

The prevailing scenario might hamper the efforts of Kapu think tank to form pressure groups (called Aikya Vedikas) to work for a better deal for the community in all parties. Retired bureaucrats, intellectuals from the community had two meetings, one in Hyderabad in December 2021 and other in Kakinada in January 2022 to create pressure groups. Notably, none from the ruling party attended such brainstorming sessions.

Moreover, Pawan Kalyan gave a clarion call to Kapu leaders in Godavari region to strengthen the party and defeat the ruling YSRCP in the next election. He also appealed to them to come forward and strengthen his party in order to defeat YSRCP in the next elections.

Former Minister and Kakinada rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu told 'The Hans India' that they are planning to give a fitting reply to Pawan with Monday's meeting, who recently made a scathing attack on YSRCP Kapu leaders. When Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is helping Kapu community with various social measures, Pawan Kalyan cannot wean them away from the YSRCP through his empty words. Moreover, many notable Kapu leaders are attending this meeting at Rajamahendravaram, he said.