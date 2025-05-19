Courses designed to give jobs along with degrees

Vijayawada: Secretary of Sarada Educational Society Kunda Rama Narayana on Sunday stated that various courses are being designed with the aim of providing employment opportunities along with degrees to students. The management of Sarada Degree College here distributed stipends to students who completed their long-term internships. On this occasion, an Artificial Intelligence company from Bengaluru provided stipend cheques to BSc Computer Science students.

Kunda Rama Narayana said that the college strives to provide job opportunities to every student by the time they complete their degree course. As part of this, they are designing courses in accordance with the changes in today’s competitive world. He added that they are partnering with various corporate companies to provide excellent education to students, focusing not just on theory classes but also on practical knowledge.

He mentioned that AJ Labs Company from Bengaluru is the first company in the state to train their college students and also provide a stipend, offering Rs 8,000 to each student. Students and parents appreciated the three-month stipend they received. He also stated that more companies will offer internships to students in the upcoming academic year.

During the programme, the college Principal S Nageswara Sarma and Correspondent SSV Prasad handed over the cheques to the students.