Covid-19 warriors demand job security

Covid-19 warriors staging a dharna at Gandhi statue in Chittoor on Saturday
Covid-19 warriors staging a dharna at Gandhi statue in Chittoor on Saturday 

Protesting the termination of Covid-19 warriors services indiscriminately, the AITUC district unit has organised a meeting at the Gandhi statue on Saturday.

Chittoor: Protesting the termination of Covid-19 warriors services indiscriminately, the AITUC district unit has organised a meeting at the Gandhi statue on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, AITUC district chief S Nagarajan alleged that over 22,000 Covid warriors have lost their employment due to indiscriminate termination of their services.

The government has recruited a large number of doctors, technicians, ANMs, FNOs and sweepers additionally to serve the patients of Covid-19 effectively. In the last eight months, the Covid warriors have saved lives of thousands of coronavirus patients staking their lives. Their services are highly lauded by the government and the public, he recalled. As the severity of Covid-19 epidemic has come down in the state, the government has terminated all the Covid 19 warriors without any prior notice or intimation.

He demanded the government to withdraw the termination orders of Covid-19 warriors and allow them to continue in their jobs.

He appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to consider their dedicated services in order to save 22,000 families in the state.

