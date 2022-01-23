Covid restrictions ignored in Guntur Mirchi Yard

Guntur: Covid-19 restrictions are not being followed by the workers in the Asia's biggest Mirchi Yard in Guntur. Though Covid-19 cases are steeply increasing, the restrictions are completely ignored.

Farmers bring their red chilli stocks from Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna, Kurnool and Telangana to Guntur Mirchi Yard to get better price for their mirchi stocks.

Similarly, commission agents, traders, staff, loading and unloading workers are moving in the mirchi yard without wearing face masks. Neither they are maintaining physical distance. There are allegations that the officials' apathy led to ignoring of Covid-19 restrictions in the Mirchi yard.

If the season starts in the mirchi yard, thousands of workers will work in the yard. Mirchi arrivals to the yard are expected to increase from next week. Workers are not maintaining physical distance while working in the yard and not frequently cleaning their hands. Sanitiser bottles are not there within the reach of workers to clean the hands. Some workers and commission agents are seen without face masks in the yard.

Guntur Mirchi Yard secretary I Venkateswara Reddy told The Hans India that they are creating awareness through the public

address system on the need to follow the Covid-19 protocol including wearing of masks and maintaining social distance as a precautionary measure.