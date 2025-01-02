  • Menu
CP welcomes New Year by distributing helmets

Commissioner of Police S V Rajasekhar Babu distributing helmets to bike riders in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Vijayawada : Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu while welcoming the New Year in the early hours of Wednesday launched an awareness campaign on the importance of helmet and seat belt at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here.

He personally handed over helmets to the bike riders with a slogan ‘Safety first-helmet must’.

Addressing the gathering, the commissioner of police said that several people are losing lives by riding bikes without helmets and their families suffer a lot. He exhorted people to follow the traffic rules and not to lose their lives due to negligenc. DCPs Gautami Sali, Tirumaleswara Reddy and Krishna-murty Naidu, ADCPs, ACP, inspectors and other officials participated.

