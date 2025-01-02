Live
- 20 fishermen released by Lanka return
- DCA books 10x more cases in 2024 compared to ’23
- Cops track Dubai links of arrested ABT member
- 10 killed as truck rams crowd in New Orleans
- Centre clears plan for Dr Manmohan Singh's memorial
- Engineering student dies in hit-and-run case
- CP welcomes New Year by distributing helmets
- OpenAI whistleblower's mother alleges 'murder'
- Another temple reopens in UP after 44 years
- Letter to RSS chief: Sandeep calls Kejriwal 'Sanghi'
Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu while welcoming the New Year in the early hours of Wednesday launched an awareness campaign on the importance of helmet and seat belt at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here.
He personally handed over helmets to the bike riders with a slogan ‘Safety first-helmet must’.
Addressing the gathering, the commissioner of police said that several people are losing lives by riding bikes without helmets and their families suffer a lot. He exhorted people to follow the traffic rules and not to lose their lives due to negligenc. DCPs Gautami Sali, Tirumaleswara Reddy and Krishna-murty Naidu, ADCPs, ACP, inspectors and other officials participated.
