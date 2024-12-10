Live
CPI stages protest against energy smart meters
Guntur: Opposing ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP-TDP governments, Communist Party of India activists on Monday protested at Taluka Centre in Guntur city.
Addressing the CPI activists and leaders, Jangala Ajay Kumar said in response to the call given by the national leaders, CPI leaders conducted protests at talukas across the country. He criticised the Central and State governments for implementing the anti-people’s policies. He alleged that prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. As a result, additional financial burden was imposed on the poor people.
He said Adani bribed the politicians and sold the power at higher prices to four states. Following this, consumers would have to bear the additional financial burden. He recalled that a case was booked against Adani in the US. He demanded the government to book cases against those who received bribes from Advani.
Referring to the TDP government, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu promised that his government would not hike power charges at the time of elections. But after coming to power, he ignored his promise and hiked power charges.
He said Naidu assured that the TDP government would not fix smart meters. Now, the government is fixing smart meters.
CPI Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri and AITUC state honorary secretary Veluguri Radha Krishna Murthy were among those who participated in theprotest.