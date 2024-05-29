CPM predicts defeat of Modi

Tirupati: CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the verge of defeat in the upcoming general elections. During a media briefing here on Tuesday, he said that anti-Modi sentiment has been gaining momentum, particularly in North India. The Prime Minister’s speeches over the past 15 days have caused widespread concern about the future of the country, he said.

Srinivasa Rao criticised Modi’s stance on abolishing reservations based on religion, reminding him that these reservations were implemented to address issues of backwardness and poverty. He pointed out that if religious reservations were abolished, Hindu reservations would also be affected, a fact acknowledged even by BJP supporters.

Commenting on the birth anniversary of NTR, the founder of TDP, the CPM leader noted that NTR established the party with a commitment to secularism and rights of states. He lamented that neither TDP nor YSRCP currently emphasises the rights of the state.

He warned that it would be a grave mistake to make people running around banks and offices in June amid severe heat. Several painful incidents are happening where employment guarantee works are being carried out under extreme heat conditions. Labourers are struggling to work in severe heat for meagre wages of just Rs 200 per day, he said.

The meeting was also attended by CPM district secretary Vandavasi Nagaraju, Kandarapu Murali and Angeri Pullaiah.