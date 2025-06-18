CPM warns of ‘Emergency-like danger’ to nation under Modi

VIJAYAWADA: CPM politburo member BV Raghavulu on Tuesday asserted that democracy and secularism in India face a threat greater than the Emergency period under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, urging a united front to combat it. Speaking at a press conference at MB Vignana Kendram here, alongside politburo member U Vasuki and party State secretariat member Y Venkateswara Rao, Raghavulu outlined decisions made at a recent Central Committee meeting. He stated the party’s resolve to inform the public about the true facts of the recent Pulwama terrorist attack and to explain the “danger of Emergency-like conditions.”

Raghavulu highlighted the need for public awareness regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He noted that while terrorists killed innocent civilians and India retaliated by destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan, President Donald Trump claimed he brokered a ceasefire between the two nations. The CPM demanded a special parliamentary session to reveal the facts, a request Raghavulu said the government refused.

Raghavulu strongly criticised the Central government for allegedly aligning with American foreign policy and acting subserviently to Trump. He pointed out that the Indian government has not condemned the recent Israeli attack on Iran, despite India’s friendly economic ties with Iran. He warned that a potential war would increase crude oil prices, already up by 10 per cent, harming India’s economy.

He stressed the need for global pressure on Israel to halt the conflict. Raghavulu accused the BJP-led Central government of supporting Israel and urged it to change its stance. He criticised the Indian government for attempting to equate the aggressors with the victims, suggesting its actions appear to cater to American interests and Trump’s preferences. “While claiming to be a ‘Vishwaguru’, it is acting as Trump’s puppet,” he remarked.

Raghavulu concluded by highlighting the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Emergency declaration on June 25, emphasising the need to inform the public about its dangers. He recalled the CPM’s active role in fighting against the Emergency and how opposition parties united.

He stated that just asthe nation was collectively saved from the Emergency then, today there is a need to protect secularism, democracy, and federalism from the “danger of neo-fascist forces.”