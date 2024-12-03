CRDA decides to call for tenders for works worth Rs.11,467 cr

Vijayawada: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Monday decided to call for tenders for various works worth Rs 11,467 crore, including construction of major buildings in the capital region of Amaravati.

The 41st CRDA meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, also gave its consent for taking up works for the construction of 360-km long trunk roads worth Rs 2,498 crore and also for building reservoirs and gravity canal with an estimated cost of Rs 1,585 crore across the Pala Vagu and Kondaveeti Vagu.

The residential complexes for gazetted, non-gazetted, class four and All India Service (AIS) officers will be built with Rs 3,523 crore while Rs 3,859 cr would be allocated for providing basic amenities on the returnable layouts in the lands allotted for the farmers.

Briefing mediapersons on the decisions taken at the CRDA meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P Narayana said that tenders will be called for all these works immediately and works will be launched in January.

Narayana said that the Chief Minister directed the officials to take up the underground drainage works, installation of streetlights, supply of drinking water and similar works on international standards.

Stating that tenders have already been called for the designs of five iconic towers, the new Assembly and the High Court buildings, the MAUD Minister said that the tenders for the construction of the iconic buildings will be called by the end of December.

The Minister said the previous YSRCP government had subjected farmers to various kinds of troubles while women have also been tortured.

The previous ruling dispensation made every attempt to ensure that Amaravati should not be the capital of the State, he said.

With the false claim of three capitals, the YSRCP government has totally decimated Amaravati, Narayana remarked.

As per the promise made to the five crore people of the State, Capital Amaravati construction will be completed in the next three years, the Municipal Administration Minister stated.