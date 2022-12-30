Crime rate drops in Eluru dist

Eluru: District Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma stated the crime rate has dropped this year. As many as 31 murder cases were reported against 28 cases reported in 2021 and 31 cases in 2020. Most of the cases were related to sexual jealousy, extramarital affairs and petty disputes.

Five culpable homicide cases were reported against six cases reported previous year. All the cases were detected, all the accused were arrested and sent for judicial remand.

The district annual crime review meeting was held at the SP office here on Thursday. Speaking to the media, SP Rahul Dev Sharma said the police are developing an automated tool to overcome technical challenges. "We have set up a tactical team to analyse data and make decisions to catch cybercriminals faster," he said.

The SP said that focus for the New Year is on improving the citizens' services delivery and empowering the force to face criminals. He said that this year 160 cases registered under POCSO Act against 166 cases reported last year.

According to the SP, this year they have received 870 calls from public and attended and disposed all the calls. Out of 870 calls, 86 FIRs registered. 32 (29 two-wheelers and 3 four-wheelers) vehicles have been running in the PS to attend all the calls along with staff for the protection of women. The Disha App was downloaded by 6,01,828 women. Out of the 857 property offence cases, property worth Rs 2,98,31,080 was recovered out of Rs 5,93,88,283 property lost and percentage of recovery is 50.23%. There were 233 cases reported this year against 251 cases reported previous year. As many as 73 cases have been registered in cybercrime and hold Rs 28,17,898 within time and arrested 36 accused in social media related cases.

SP Rahul Dev said that they launched WhatsApp number 9550351100 to get the details of missing mobiles/loss of mobiles by the general public. During Spandana, 948 petitions were received and all the petitions have been disposed of within the stipulated time.

He stated that CCS and Cyber cell strived hard and traced out missing mobiles and 385 mobiles worth Rs 79,71,800 were recovered and handed over to the respective owners.

The police started competitive examinations coaching centre at ITDA, KR Puram, with the financial assistance provided by the Eluru District Collector along with the faculties from Syam Institute, Kakinada. The students are preparing for the upcoming police recruitment examination. Apart from studies, physical fitness training is also being given with the help of AR personnel to the students.