CS calls for public participation

Nandyal : Chief secretary K Vijayanand urged all citizens to actively participate in the prestigious Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra initiative undertaken by the state government. He flagged off a rally at Chinnacheruvu Katta in Nandyal town on Saturday marking the launch of the cleanliness drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the government has designated the third Saturday of every month for the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra campaign. He emphasised the importance of public participation in maintaining cleanliness and making Andhra Pradesh a model clean state.

Various activities such as waste removal, plastic eradication, and beautification of public spaces are being undertaken as part of this initiative. Specifically, at Chinnacheruvu Katta, waste was cleared, and the walking track was improved for public use.

Vijayanand stressed the need for cleanliness not just in our surroundings but also in our workplaces. He stated that when cleanliness is prioritised at all levels, it will naturally reflect in our wards, towns, districts, and the entire state. He further remarked that personal hygiene fosters positive and progressive thinking.

For this month, the theme of the campaign is ‘Ban on Single-Use Plastic-Promotion of Reusable Materials.’ The government aims to create awareness among the public and build a plastic-free society. He urged officials to intensify cleanliness drives across all villages and towns, ensuring maximum public involvement. He called upon citizens to actively participate in the government’s efforts and contribute towards making Andhra Pradesh a cleaner and greener state. District collector G Raja Kumari reiterated that cleanliness drives are conducted every third Saturday of the month, each with a unique theme. She urged the public to support the theme of this month, ‘Ban on Single Use Plastic – Promotion of Reusable Materials’, to transform the district into a plastic-free zone. Later, she led the gathering in taking a pledge for Swarna Andhra–Swachh Andhra. Before the rally, the chief secretary took part in a tree plantation drive along the lake bund, planting saplings and watering them.

Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra district In-charge and special officer J Nivas, MLC Issac Basha, joint collector C Vishnu Charan, municipal chairperson Mabunnisa, municipal commissioner Niranjan Reddy, RDO Vishwanath, and other district officials participated in the programme.