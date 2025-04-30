Live
Cyber fraudsters make away with Rs one lakh
Highlights
Cyber fraudsters reportedly looted Rs one lakh from an account of Rural Medicial Practioner (RMP) on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as T. Ankaiah of Pothireddy Palem village of Kovur mandal. According to the sources Ankaiah has been promoting services as RMP doctor in Kovur town.
On Tuesday he opened the YONO App for paying loan lend from the SBI Kovur branch. Immediately he received three messages withdrawal of total Rs 1akh twice each Rs 40,000 twice and Rs 20,000 one time. The victim immediately approached the bank authorities blocked the YONO App account.
