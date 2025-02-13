‘Cyber security plays key role in solving challenges’

Vijayawada : CEO of Indian Servers Sai Satish took part as the chief guest at the one-day Annual Techno Meet, “SCIENTIA – 2K25” organised by the Department of Computer Science of Andhra Loyola College at Fr Devaiah Auditorium on the campus here on Wednesday.

Spraking on the occasion, he explained the importance of Cyber Security for Computer Science students, emphasising its role in solving real-world challenges.

He also shared insights into emerging technologies that are reshaping industries and offered valuable career advice, guiding students on skill enhancement to meet the evolving IT industry demands.

Vice-Principal (Degree) Fr G Kiran Kumar along with T Kamalakar Raju, head of the Computer Department and K Aparna, staff coordinator also participated.

The winners of various competitions held during SCIENTIA–2K25: In ‘Slide Spotlight’ first prize was secured by Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, Vijayawada, second prize by Nalanda College, Vijayawada.

In ‘Presentation Board’, first prize and second prize bagged by Nalanda College, Vijayawada. In Quiz, first prize was won by Sri Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala, Vijayawada and second prize was won by PB Siddhartha College Vijayawada.

In ‘Coding and Debugging’, first prize was won by ALIET, Vijayawada, second prize by PB Siddhartha College, Vijayawada.

Nalanda College, Vijayawada bagged ‘Mr Scientia’ while Ms Scientia was secured by PB Siddhartha College, Vijayawada.