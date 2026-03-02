Cyclothon held to mark International Women’s Day

Puttaparthi: Inconnection with the upcoming International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, a cycle rally was organised in Puttaparthi under the aegis of the Sri Sathya Sai District Police to promote women’s safety, dignity and empowerment. The rally commenced from the RTC Bus Stand and concluded at Ganesh Circle, drawing participation from District Collector M Shyam Prasad, Superintendent of Police S Satish Kumar and Additional SP Ankita Surana along with Revenue Divisional Officer Suvarna, ICDS PD Prameela, DSPs, police personnel, Shakti teams, women staff and students from various colleges and schools.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the cyclothon symbolised physical fitness and mental well-being, noting that access to bicycles had enabled many girls to pursue education independently.

He emphasised that women play a pivotal role in the progress of families and society.

The SP underscored that women’s safety is a collective responsibility and not solely that of the government or police.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Give to Gain,” he said empowering and respecting women would lead to holistic societal development.

He reaffirmed the police department’s commitment to preventing crimes against women and announced a week-long series of awareness programmes.

Additional SP Ankita Surana stressed the importance of ensuring equal rights and opportunities for girls at the family level.

Officials also encouraged women to report issues fearlessly and assured prompt response mechanisms.

The rally concluded with an awareness session at Ganesh Circle.