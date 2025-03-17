Dalit Lands Encroached by Former YSRCP MLA’s Associates with Support from Corrupt Officials

Dalit-owned patta lands in Survey No. 70/R1 on the outskirts of Joharapuram village are allegedly being encroached upon by close associates of former YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Hafeez Khan. Despite having valid patta passbooks, revenue records, and High Court orders in their favor, the rightful owners, Kambhagiri and Chennaiah, are reportedly being denied access to their land.

According to the victims, Chinnababu, Sridevi, and Akbar Ali, who are said to be key aides of the former MLA, illegally occupied the land with the backing of local revenue officials. The encroachers have allegedly threatened to kill the legitimate landowners if they attempt to reclaim their property.

Instead of protecting the land rights of the poor, revenue officials have allegedly supported these illegal activities. Former Joharapuram VRO N Maheshwar Reddy, Kurnool Urban Mandal Surveyor Vijay Kumar, RI Srinivasulu Reddy, Division Surveyor Subba Reddy, and Joharapuram VRA Maheshwari are among the officials accused of facilitating this land grab.

Reports suggest that in 2013, these officials fraudulently issued fake possession certificates with backdated approvals to facilitate the land grab. Despite previous complaints to the district collector, joint collector, and district revenue officer, no action was taken.

Shockingly, until 2024, the land in question had no settlements. However, around 100 huts were recently set up, and possession certificates were allegedly issued for them. It is claimed that each fake certificate was sold for Rs.1.5 lakh and that an additional Rs.20,000 was extracted from individuals to provide "genuine" certificates.

Furthermore, there are allegations that the signature of the then-Tahsildar Tippaiah Naik was forged to legitimize these fake documents.

Adding another layer to the controversy, YSRCP leaders are accused of misusing communist flags to justify their land encroachment activities. Despite multiple complaints, no legal action has been taken against these land grabbers and corrupt revenue officials.

This has raised concerns among Dalit landowners, who question: Does the government truly protect Dalit lands? If protection isn’t guaranteed, why issue pattas in the first place? Are valuable lands meant only for the powerful?

Victims Mala Ramanjaneya and Mala Tulasi have appealed to government authorities for justice. They demand the cancellation of all fake possession certificates, the removal of illegal settlers, and strict legal action against corrupt revenue officials and political figures involved in the encroachment.

With High Court orders being disregarded, victims question whether the legal system will uphold their rights or if the government exists only to serve the interests of the corrupt.