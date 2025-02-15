‘Damodaran Sanjivayya: A visionary leader worked for poor and Dalits’ upliftment’

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari lauded the remarkable contributions of Damodaram Sanjivayya, the first Dalit CM of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, in uplifting poor and marginalised communities. The 104th birth anniversary of Sanjivayya was commemorated on Friday at the Collectorate, where the Collector, along with Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, and leaders of Dalit organisations paid floral tributes to his portrait.

Collector Raja Kumari highlighted that Damodaram Sanjivayya played a crucial role in implementing several reforms for the welfare of underprivileged. She noted his significant contributions towards improving the living standards of the poor by introducing various policies and reforms. She also recalled his efforts in water resource management, particularly in designing projects like Gajuladinne Project and Varadaraja Swamy Temple Project to ensure water supply for drinking and irrigation in Kurnool district.

As the Minister for Labour and Industries, Sanjivayya initiated several progressive reforms that benefited workers and promoted small and medium-scale industries, strengthening the country’s economic framework. The Collector praised his integrity and dedication, stating that he rose to great heights solely through his hard work and determination, serving as an inspiration for many. She also emphasised that he played a key role as the president of All India Congress Committee, contributing to the nation’s political landscape.

The Collector urged Dalit leaders to spread awareness about Sanjivayya’s achievements among future generations. She also mentioned that lands acquired under Land Ceiling Act were strictly meant for distribution among poor farmers and should not be subjected to buying and selling. Regarding caste verification issues, she pointed out the need for legal measures to address such concerns effectively.