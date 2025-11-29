DBS surgery performed for Parkinson’s disease

Rajamahendravaram: DeepBrain Stimulation (DBS) surgeries for Parkinson’s disease, one of the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disorders, have been successfully performed at Yashoda Hospitals, said Dr Rukmini Mridula Kandadai, Senior Consultant Neurologist and Clinical Director, PDMDRC, Yashoda Hospital, Hitec City. Speaking at a media conference held at Yashoda Medical Centre in Rajahmundry on Friday, she said Parkinson’s disease is a lifelong disorder similar to BP and diabetes. She explained that while patients show improvement with medicines for the first 3–4 years, the effectiveness gradually reduces. At that stage, DBS, an advanced treatment approved by FDA and DCGI, becomes a viable option. Dr Mridula said two patients, who recently underwent DBS surgery at their hospital, are now healthy and leading normal lives.

She explained the procedure involves placing an electrode in a specific part of brain and connecting it to a small device implanted in chest. This helps significantly reduce tremors, stiffness, walking difficulties, and balance problems.

