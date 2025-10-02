De-addiction centres to be strengthened across state

Vijayawada: The state government has prepared proposals worth Rs 33.8 crore to strengthen de-addiction centres across the state, with a focus on medical equipment, medicines, infrastructure, staff incentives and awareness programmes.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav, in a statement here on Wednesday ahead of National Anti-Drug Addiction Day on Thursday, said proposals have been sent from the health department to the excise department for upgrading 21 centres in district and teaching hospitals. These centres provide treatment and counselling to addicts, helping them return to normal life.

Stressing the growing need, the minister said in-patient services rose from 18,147 in 2023-24 to 22,909 by September 2025, while out-patient numbers stood at 1.65 lakh in 2023-24 compared to 1.3 lakh this year. He urged youth to stay away from addictions, avoid bad company and embrace healthy living and values.

The Union government is also supporting the initiative, releasing around Rs 6 crore annually for the implementation of the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction.

Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), awareness rallies, school and college campaigns, and volunteer-driven programmes are being organised at rural and urban levels. Drug awareness clubs are also being formed at the district level to spread the message against substance abuse.