Decentralisation of PGRS
Eluru: The Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS), which receives and resolves complaints from the public, will be operational at the district level as well as at the mandal, divisional and municipal levels on every Monday, according to district collector K Vetriselvi.
In a statement on Sunday, she said that the PGRS applicants can take note of this and submit their complaints at the nearest mandal offices, divisional offices or municipal offices. To bring governance closer to the people, the government has decentralised the public grievance redressal system to the mandal, divisional and municipal levels, she said.
