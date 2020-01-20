Decentralization and CRDA amendment bills tabled in the assembly: Here are the details

As part of the special Assembly session started a while ago, the CRDA amendment bill was introduced in the House by Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. The Amaravati Authority Bill about setting up of new board comprising four districts was also put before the house. Earlier, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy introduced the Decentralization and Equal Development of All Regions Bill in the house.

Speaking about this, the Minister said, "We are planning to develop all parts of the state. The government has decided to establish the legislative capital at Amaravati, the administrative capital at Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool as the judicial capital respectively," The finance minister has also announced the setting up of Urban Development Authority Board in Kurnool.

According to the A.P. Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions act, the government will ensure the holistic development of all parts of the state. For that purpose, various government departments, branches and systems will be set up in different areas across the state. Also, the state will be classified into three zones with an establishment of boards to oversee those three zones. Each board consists of 9 members on that board with Chief Minister as the Chairman. They will be accompanied by the Vice-Chairman, an MP, two MLAs and four members nominated by the state government. These zones are active to develop those regions comprehensively.

While the CRDA amendment bill is aimed to revoke CRDA act 2014 introduced by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu thus setting up a new Urban Development authority comprising Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tenali and will be named as VGMTUDA.