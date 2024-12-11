Decision to celebrate World Meditation Day hailed

Kurnool: Yoga Federation of India executive member Manchikanti Avinash Shetty has welcomed the resolution passed to celebrate the World Meditation Day on December 21.

The United Nations Organisation (UNO) during its General Assembly session has passed the resolution.

Speaking to The Hans India, Avinash said that India, China, Russia, Japan and other countries have decided to celebrate World Meditation Day on December 21.

In all, 193 countries have unanimously accepted the proposal. Avinash Shetty thanked the UNO members for passing the resolution.

Avinash has conducted a zoom meeting with the members of Yoga Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh and yoga trainers, judges and the members of district and State associations.

Speaking on the occasion, he hoped that the World Meditation Day would be the basis for global human transformation and establishment of peace. Avinash stressed the need to conduct free classes on meditation to the students of all BC Welfare hostels and educational institutions across the State.

He asked members of the district associations to celebrate the World Meditation Day in all district headquarters on December 21. Avinash Shetty profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.