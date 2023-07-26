Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District

MACHILIPATNAM: In view of the heavy bout of rain, Krishna District Education authorities have declared holiday for Today for all types of educational institutions in Krishna District. At the behest of Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu, DEO announced holiday for the schools and colleges. The orders have been issued on Wednesday morning.

However, due to the lateness of the concerned orders, the students who have already gone to schools suffered a lot. Many students were seen drenched in the downpour. The school bags also got wet. On the other hand, Krishna District received (all the 25 mandals) a total of 434.4 mm of rain on 24th July, 636.1 mm of rain on July 25th and 1705 mm of rain on Wednesday,

Today. Nandivada, Pedaparupudi, Kankipadu, Gannavaram mandals have received over 100 mm of rainfall for the last 24 hours, Similarly, over 70 mm of rainfall recorded in Gudivada, Gudlavalleru, Pedana, Machilipatnam Bantumilli, Unguturu, Guduru and Thotlavalluru mandals. So many suburban areas in the Machilipatnam corporation were inundated by this incessant rains. Bustand, Koneru centre,ZP Centres were also submerged.





Paddy crop fields resembles river at Vadlamannadu village of Krishna District.